First Alert Weather: Storms more widely scattered through the end of the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team was tracking heavy storms on Wednesday that dumped as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain with wind gusts near 50 MPH.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said Thursday and Friday will be hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms moving East/Northeast impacting some of the beaches as well.

Afternoon storms will increase in coverage over the weekend.

RIGHT NOW: Storms soon to be offshore… partly to mostly cloudy with temps. in the 70s & 80s after topping out in the 90s pre-storms.

THE TROPICS: Nothin’ cookin’.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers, t’storms. High: 95

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 76

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon t’storms. High: 95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon storms. High: 93

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers & storms. High: 92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 91

