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First Alert Weather: Storms return before temperatures tumble

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, March 15 - Early Evening
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a warm and breezy Sunday
  • The sea breeze is moving inland and rain/storms are lifting up from Central Florida
  • It’s a waiting game for a few showers and storms to pop this evening
  • Looks like most of the activity will hold off until near and after sunset
  • A few showers and storms continue overnight and for the Monday morning commute
  • Then a line of storms pushes from west to east across the area
  • These storms will pose a severe risk, including damaging winds, small hail and tornadoes
  • Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to this severe threat
  • It won’t rain and storm all day, but stay weather aware and don’t let your guard down
  • Thunderstorm activity will clear around 4-5 PM Monday
  • Then it gets COLD
  • Temperatures fall into the 30s early Tuesday morning with a light freeze inland in Southeast Georgia
  • Tuesday’s a partly sunny and cool day with some spots struggling in the 50s during the day
  • We have to watch for frost and more freezes inland early Wednesday
  • Temperatures gradually warm up through the weekend
  • We’ll be getting back into the 80s for daytime highs beginning Saturday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Low: 65

TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 81

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Cooler. 36/57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 45/68

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Nice. 45/77

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 51/81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/84

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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