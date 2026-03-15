First Alert Weather: Storms return before temperatures tumble

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a warm and breezy Sunday

The sea breeze is moving inland and rain/storms are lifting up from Central Florida

It’s a waiting game for a few showers and storms to pop this evening

Looks like most of the activity will hold off until near and after sunset

A few showers and storms continue overnight and for the Monday morning commute

Then a line of storms pushes from west to east across the area

These storms will pose a severe risk, including damaging winds, small hail and tornadoes

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to this severe threat

due to this severe threat It won’t rain and storm all day, but stay weather aware and don’t let your guard down

Thunderstorm activity will clear around 4-5 PM Monday

Then it gets COLD

Temperatures fall into the 30s early Tuesday morning with a light freeze inland in Southeast Georgia

Tuesday’s a partly sunny and cool day with some spots struggling in the 50s during the day

We have to watch for frost and more freezes inland early Wednesday

Temperatures gradually warm up through the weekend

We’ll be getting back into the 80s for daytime highs beginning Saturday

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Isolated Shower/Storm. Low: 65

TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 81

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Much Cooler. 36/57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 37/63

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 45/68

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Nice. 45/77

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. 51/81

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. 55/84

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