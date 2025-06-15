Local

First Alert Weather: Stormy days turn a bit drier

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, June 15 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a stormy afternoon in NE Florida
  • Some neighborhoods in Duval/St. Johns have gotten 1-2″ of rain
  • As of this 4:30 PM writing, storms focus from Valdosta to Waycross in SE GA
  • While in NE FL, most of the rain is confined to Putnam County
  • Spots south & west of Jax will be the areas to watch for additional storm development the next few hours
  • I anticipate the rain clears a little after sunset, if not before
  • Monday brings more storms but the coverage will be less than today
  • Then the pattern gets a lot drier with just isolated storms the forecast each day through next weekend
  • Temps climb a bit with less rain, so it stays plenty hot & humid

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Showers Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few PM Storms. High: 93
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/93
  • WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 74/94
  • THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 75/95
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 75/95
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/93
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 73/93

