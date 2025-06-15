First Alert Weather: Stormy days turn a bit drier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a stormy afternoon in NE Florida

Some neighborhoods in Duval/St. Johns have gotten 1-2″ of rain

As of this 4:30 PM writing, storms focus from Valdosta to Waycross in SE GA

While in NE FL, most of the rain is confined to Putnam County

Spots south & west of Jax will be the areas to watch for additional storm development the next few hours

I anticipate the rain clears a little after sunset, if not before

Monday brings more storms but the coverage will be less than today

Then the pattern gets a lot drier with just isolated storms the forecast each day through next weekend

Temps climb a bit with less rain, so it stays plenty hot & humid

TROPICS:

No areas of concern

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Showers Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, A Few PM Storms. High: 93

TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/93

WED: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 74/94

THU: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 75/95

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 75/95

SAT: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storm. 74/93

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storm. 73/93

