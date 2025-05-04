First Alert Weather: Stormy Sunday before a brief dry spell

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has been tracking rain and storms throughout Sunday morning and afternoon.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Notes:
- We saw heavy rain & storms inland & in SE GA early this morning
- Then a severe thunderstorm brought high winds and hail to Clay/St. Johns
- Some spots got an inch of rain, much needed
- Other spots - like most of Jax - largely missed out on rain
- We may have isolated redeveloping showers along/east of Hwy 301 this evening & tonight
- Monday & Tuesday turn dry, mostly sunny & very warm
- The weather pattern looks to turn a bit wetter beginning on Wednesday
- There’s at least the chance for rain & storms each day through the weekend
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Mild. Low: 60
- TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 86
- TUE: Mostly Sunny. 61/87
- WED: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 65/87
- THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 66/88
- FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 66/85
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 66/84
- SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 65/83
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️