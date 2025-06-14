FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy at times for Father’s Day weekend

Jacksonville, Fla. — This weekend, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain and storms in the afternoon.
- Saturday morning, temperatures will be warm in the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.
- We return to the 90s once again Saturday, before showers and thunderstorms begin to develop by midday.
- Storm coverage will be greatest between Highway 301 and I-95 to the beaches Saturday afternoon and evening.
- Storm hazards will be very heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
- Slow storm motion could lead to areas of minor flooding.
- A similar pattern continues into Father’s Day with mainly afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms focused over the eastern half of our area.
- Heat builds into next week with daily highs rising into the mid-90s and feels like temperatures approaching 105°F.
Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 91
SATURDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early, then turning partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 73
FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 73/92
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon storms. 74/93
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with an isolated PM storm. 74/94
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot with an isolated PM storm. 75/95
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms.75/95
