First Alert Weather: Strong cold front today plunges temperatures this afternoon and tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jags forecast: Dry, increasing clouds and wind, 70s at kickoff and quickly cooling through the 60s by the end of the game.

This morning is cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with some patchy fog.

The strong cold front currently in north Georgia before sunrise will quickly move across our area today.

Any showers with the front are likely to dissipate before reaching our viewing area.

Highs will be in the 60s in Georgia and will occur this morning, before cooling through the 50s and 40s this afternoon and evening.

Highs will be in the 70s in Florida and will occur around kickoff at 1 pm, before cooling through the 60s and 50s this afternoon and evening.

Winds will increase out of the northwest this afternoon behind the front, becoming breezy especially at the coast.

Temperatures will plummet the next two nights.

Hard freezes (<27°F) are expected for much of southeast Georgia. Feels like temperatures will be in the upper teens Monday morning.



Light freezes (



Onshore winds will keep the beaches of northeast Florida well above freezing. Temperatures will only cool into the 40s at the beaches, but the wind will make it feel much colder.

Monday high temperatures will be cold despite the sunshine. Highs in Georgia will stay in the 40s and north Florida will rise to the 50s.

Temperatures quickly rebound by Tuesday afternoon.

Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.

TODAY: Partly sunny with increasing wind in the afternoon and cooling in the afternoon. HIGH: 71

TONIGHT: Windy and cold. LOW: 34 (20s in Georgia)

MONDAY: Windy and cold with a few coastal clouds. 34/51

TUESDAY: Inland frost/freeze. Mostly sunny and warmer. 37/63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 45/69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer, isolated showers at night. 52/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 55/74

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 52/72

