First Alert Weather: Summer-like heat, storms as we eye the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a mild and quiet morning ahead of a hot day.

The forecast is 90° for Jax - if verified, today will be the 113th 90° day.

The all-time record for 90° days in a year is 114 set back in 2011.

There will be storms later this afternoon and evening - heads up for Friday Night Football.

Rain and storms look to fire after 2-3 p.m. with some lasting through sunset.

The heaviest activity will be near and east of Hwy 301 to the beaches.

A few storms continue Saturday with less rain coverage by Sunday/Monday.

Given the current forecast, with what will be “Imelda” passing ~300 miles east of Jax:

The days turn drier mid-week next week with us being on the dry side of the tropical system.

We’ll see rough seas and surf at our beaches with waves peaking 6-8 ft on Tuesday.

Sunday through Tuesday look windy, especially at the coast

Temperatures will dip slightly with drier air overhead.

TROPICS

Gabrielle is a post-tropical cyclone over the Azores.

Humberto is a tropical storm NE of Puerto Rico, headed to the W. Atlantic.

Invest 94-L is disorganized over Hispaniola as of Friday morning.

94-L is forecast to track north while strengthening this weekend.

This system is forecast to become the next named storm, “Imelda.”

Current established long-range forecasts keep what will be “Imelda” anywhere between 200 and 400 miles east of Jax

There’s a lot guiding this system and there will be changes to the forecast.

Any interests along the US East Coast, particularly the Carolinas, need to stay up to date.

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Scattered Afternoon Storms. High: 90

TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 72

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/86

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 71/87

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 69/86

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny, Less Humid. 65/87

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 65/89

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 69/87

