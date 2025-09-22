Local

First Alert Weather: Summer-like heat as we wait for more rain

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, September 21 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Sunday was another hot and largely dry day
  • Jax hit 89, missing 90 by just a degree
  • There have been isolated showers streaming onshore in St. Johns County but that’s it in terms of rain
  • There may be an isolated shower near the coast in the morning
  • The commute will be largely dry
  • Monday will bring some inland-moving showers through the day
  • Rain coverage does not look widespread
  • Temperatures take over this week as we warm into the 90s for a few days
  • The days look dry Tue-Thu before a front approaches next weekend

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • Gabrielle is now a hurricane, staying away from any land
  • Two other areas in the Central Atlantic bear watching in the long term
  • Long-range forecasts keep these areas away from the U.S.
  • We’ll track them - the next named storm is “Humberto”

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Coastal Shower. Low: 71
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Very Warm, A Few Showers shifting inland. High: 88
  • TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Hot, Isolated Shower. 70/89
  • WED: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 71/91
  • THU: Partly to Mostly Sunny. 71/93
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/90
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/89
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 68/87
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News