First Alert Weather: Summer-time heat, humidity & storms take over

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, May 24 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a hot and humid Memorial Day weekend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • It’s been a mostly sunny, hot & dry day for most of the area
  • Isolated showers & storms have popped down in Putnam/Flagler Counties
  • Most spots stay dry this evening & tonight
  • Sunday will be partly sunny, hot & a little more humid than the last several days
  • Sunday’s rain & storm chance will also be higher than the last few days
  • Keep an eye out during the afternoon for a few showers & storms
  • It won’t rain everywhere, but the best chance for rain will be near & south of I-10, including the beaches
  • Memorial Day is a rinse-and-repeat with a few afternoon storms around
  • The weather pattern stays a bit stormy each day next week
  • Temps stay near 90 degrees each afternoon with summer-like humidity each day

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 71
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. A Few Afternoon Storms. High: 91
  • MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny & Hot. A Few Storms. 69/92
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 70/91
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 71/91
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 71/90
  • FRI: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 72/90
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/89

