First Alert Weather: Sun returns for most of the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says there will be sun most of the week.

Here’s what you can expect:

Still some on-and-off light rain and drizzle tonight with temperatures in the upper 40s & 50s

Clouds and some drizzle to start the day Tuesday then afternoon sun and warmer with highs near 70 degrees

Warm Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon highs well into the 70s

A weak cool front Thursday night will bring a little cooler temperatures Friday but still reach the upper 60s to around 70

A nice weekend with cool nights and mild days

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Cloudy, some patchy light rain & temps. in the 50s to around 60.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with some light rain at times. Low: 51

TUESDAY: Some drizzle early… gradually becoming partly sunny & warmer. High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, some fog. Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 49/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/69

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/75

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 46/73

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 47/74

