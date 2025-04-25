Local

First Alert Weather: Sunburn times and near-record highs

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Hot weekend ahead with some rain by Sunday First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking your weekend forecast.
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a very warm and mostly dry weekend.

Tonight is mild with lows in the 60s.

The area will see near-record high temperatures Saturday, topping out near 90 degrees.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

It will be only a few degrees lower at the beaches. Sunburn times are around 10-15 minutes, so make sure to apply and reapply sunscreen.

Sunday is more humid and still very warm with a widely scattered late day or evening shower or thunderstorm. Still, it’s mostly dry.

There’s a little better chance for rain Monday with a few showers, a scattered thunderstorm and cooler temperatures topping out near or a bit above 80 degrees.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 65
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 90
  • SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair Low: 65
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered very late day or evening shower/t’storm. High: 88
  • MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, a scattered t’storm. 66/84
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 65/84
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/86
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/87
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 65/89

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!