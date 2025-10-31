First Alert Weather: Sunny and cool Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Temperatures in the 40s this morning for the AM commute.

Sunny skies for Halloween day.

Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today.

Trick-or-treat forecast: clear and cool, Temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s after sunset.

Sunset: 6:40 pm.

Overnight lows will fall into the lower to mid 40s in Duval county away from the coast.

Some upper 30s are possible west of Highway 301, especially in SE Georgia.

Highs tomorrow in the lower 70s for FL/GA game.

Dry on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

TROPICS

Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 1 hurricane pulling away from Bermuda this morning.

There will be no local impacts

There are no other areas to watch

TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny and cool. High: 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low: 41 (upper 30s well inland)

SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/73

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 53/70

TUESDAY: Sunny. 48/72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/75

