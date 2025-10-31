First Alert Weather: Sunny and cool Halloween

News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

  • Temperatures in the 40s this morning for the AM commute.
  • Sunny skies for Halloween day.
  • Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today.
  • Trick-or-treat forecast: clear and cool, Temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s after sunset.
    • Sunset: 6:40 pm.
  • Overnight lows will fall into the lower to mid 40s in Duval county away from the coast.
  • Some upper 30s are possible west of Highway 301, especially in SE Georgia.
  • Highs tomorrow in the lower 70s for FL/GA game.
  • Dry on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.

TROPICS

  • Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 1 hurricane pulling away from Bermuda this morning.
  • There will be no local impacts
  • There are no other areas to watch

TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny and cool. High: 70

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low: 41 (upper 30s well inland)

SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/73

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 53/70

TUESDAY: Sunny. 48/72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/75

