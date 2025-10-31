First Alert Weather: Sunny and cool Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.
- Temperatures in the 40s this morning for the AM commute.
- Sunny skies for Halloween day.
- Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees today.
- Trick-or-treat forecast: clear and cool, Temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s after sunset.
- Sunset: 6:40 pm.
- Overnight lows will fall into the lower to mid 40s in Duval county away from the coast.
- Some upper 30s are possible west of Highway 301, especially in SE Georgia.
- Highs tomorrow in the lower 70s for FL/GA game.
- Dry on Sunday with sunshine and highs in the lower 70s.
TROPICS
- Hurricane Melissa is a Cat. 1 hurricane pulling away from Bermuda this morning.
- There will be no local impacts
- There are no other areas to watch
TODAY: Chilly start. Sunny and cool. High: 70
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low: 41 (upper 30s well inland)
SATURDAY: Sunny. 41/71
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/73
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. 53/70
TUESDAY: Sunny. 48/72
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/73
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 52/75
