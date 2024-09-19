First Alert Weather: Sunshine after days of rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A drier weather pattern has finally arrived.

There still will be isolated showers into early this evening as well as Friday through the weekend but lots of dry hours and where showers occur, amounts will be light.

It’s still pretty hot Friday with inland highs near 90 and low to mid 80s at the beaches.

The weekend will be partly sunny with isolated to widely scattered showers moving in off the Atlantic. It’ll be somewhat breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland vs. low 80s at the beaches where there will be a moderate rip current risk.

In the tropics, Gordon’s remnants are over the Eastern Atlantic and may re-generate this weekend/early next week but will stay far out to sea. We’re carefully monitoring the Caribbean and/or Southern Gulf of Mexico for *possible* tropical development next week & beyond. More in Talking the Tropics With Mike.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast;

RIGHT NOW: Sunny at the beaches & low 80s… partly cloudy inland with isolated showers moving quickly SE & temps. in the upper 80s to near 90.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers early then mostly clear with some fog late. Low: 69

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, rather hot with an isolated shower. High: 88… falling to low 80s I-95 to beaches late in the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, coastal shower. Low: 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. High: 86… 80-85 @ beaches.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. High: 86… 82-85 @ beaches.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High: 87

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 88

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, isolated showers. High: 88

THE TROPICS: Gordon is little more than an open wave now (disturbance) but may re-generate later this weekend. Eye on the Southern Gulf &/or Caribbean for *possible* tropical development next week & beyond – will be a gradual process. “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

