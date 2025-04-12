Local

First Alert Weather: Sunshine and cooldown after hail and thunderstorms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, April 12 - Morning
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a sunny and beautiful Saturday before a very cold night.

The weekend has started off cooler, but sunshine and quiet weather is taking hold.

Rain and storms from last night brought 1″+ of rain to some Jacksonville neighborhoods. There were even several reports of hail around the metro.

Saturday is cooler thanks to a cold front from yesterday, but it will be sunny & beautiful.

Tonight will be COLD with low temperatures dropping to the 30s inland & the 40s in Jax.

March 22nd was the last morning Jacksonville was in the 30s, and we’ll be close to that early Sunday.

The weather will stay sunny and nice all throughout next week.

Temperatures will warm up back into the 80s Monday and Tuesday before another cold front.

There is little to no rain in view for the next 7-10 days.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TODAY: Sunny & Cooler but Nice! High: 74
  • TONIGHT: COLD. Low: 42
  • SUN: Sunny & Nice! 42/76
  • MON: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 48/81
  • TUE: Partly Sunny, Breezy & Warm. 57/84
  • WED: Sunny & Cooler. 52/75
  • THU: Mostly Sunny. 46/78
  • FRI: Partly Sunny. 55/83

