First Alert Weather: Sunshine & sea breeze storms this week

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, August 3 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It rained cats and dogs in Jacksonville on Sunday
  • Even some neighborhoods outside of Jax received 2-3″ of rain so far today
  • Intense storms are lifting up through our SE GA counties as of 4:30-5 PM
  • A few showers/storms may redevelop west of Jax this evening
  • For the most part, rain & storm activity should wind down after sunset
  • We transition back to the summer-time swing of daily sea breeze storms this week
  • Heads up each afternoon & evening for heavy rain & lightning
  • Hwy 301 to I-95 will be the spots to watch for the heaviest rain
  • Rain may drift back toward the beaches each evening, especially Mon/Tue
  • Temperatures will be hot, but not nearly as hot as it was this past week

Tropics:

  • There are a few areas to watch, but concern for Florida is basically zero this week
  • Low pressure is starting to organize off the Carolina coast in the W. Atlantic
  • This area will head away from the U.S. It may become “Dexter,” but it is of no concern.
  • Another low-pressure, area is forecast to develop off the Carolina/GA coast late this week
  • If it develops, it would slowly drift to the north, not toward Florida
  • This thing may increase the long-term low-pressure onshore wind at our beaches, but that would be it
  • A tropical wave is about to move off Africa, and we’ll have to watch that one in the long term

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Afternoon & Evening Storms. High: 92
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/92
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 74/91
  • THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92
  • FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/91
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/92
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/91

