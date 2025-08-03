First Alert Weather: Sunshine & sea breeze storms this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It rained cats and dogs in Jacksonville on Sunday

Even some neighborhoods outside of Jax received 2-3″ of rain so far today

Intense storms are lifting up through our SE GA counties as of 4:30-5 PM

A few showers/storms may redevelop west of Jax this evening

For the most part, rain & storm activity should wind down after sunset

We transition back to the summer-time swing of daily sea breeze storms this week

Heads up each afternoon & evening for heavy rain & lightning

Hwy 301 to I-95 will be the spots to watch for the heaviest rain

Rain may drift back toward the beaches each evening, especially Mon/Tue

Temperatures will be hot, but not nearly as hot as it was this past week

Tropics:

There are a few areas to watch, but concern for Florida is basically zero this week

Low pressure is starting to organize off the Carolina coast in the W. Atlantic

This area will head away from the U.S. It may become “Dexter,” but it is of no concern.

Another low-pressure, area is forecast to develop off the Carolina/GA coast late this week

If it develops, it would slowly drift to the north, not toward Florida

This thing may increase the long-term low-pressure onshore wind at our beaches, but that would be it

A tropical wave is about to move off Africa, and we’ll have to watch that one in the long term

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Afternoon & Evening Storms. High: 92

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/92

WED: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 74/91

THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/91

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/92

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/91

