First Alert Weather: Thick fog for the morning commute followed by near record highs

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: January 9, 2026 Early Morning Weather Update
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s with areas of DENSE fog and low clouds.

    • Any fog could linger through 10 a.m. inland and into the early afternoon at the coastline.
    • Extra caution needed driving in to work or school this morning!
  • The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.
  • Highs today will be in the lower 80s.
    • Daily high temperature record: 83 - 1974
  • Our next chance of rain arrives early Sunday with an isolated brief morning shower ahead of a cold front.
  • The JAGS playoff game looks to be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. An isolated light shower/sprinkle is possible through midday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and turning breezy.
  • Cold air returns Sunday night into Monday with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 30s for the start of next work week.
    • Highs only in the upper 50s on Monday.

TODAY: AM dense fog, clouds early, then partly sunny. HIGH: 81 (Record: 83 - 1974)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with fog. LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 61/82 (Record: 82 - 1957)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated brief shower through midday. Turning breezy. 60/68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. 35/57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 35/62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers. 42/59

