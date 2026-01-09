First Alert Weather: Thick fog for the morning commute followed by near record highs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s with areas of DENSE fog and low clouds.
- Any fog could linger through 10 a.m. inland and into the early afternoon at the coastline.
- Extra caution needed driving in to work or school this morning!
- The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.
- Highs today will be in the lower 80s.
- Daily high temperature record: 83 - 1974
- Our next chance of rain arrives early Sunday with an isolated brief morning shower ahead of a cold front.
- The JAGS playoff game looks to be mainly dry and mostly cloudy. An isolated light shower/sprinkle is possible through midday. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and turning breezy.
- Cold air returns Sunday night into Monday with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 30s for the start of next work week.
- Highs only in the upper 50s on Monday.
TODAY: AM dense fog, clouds early, then partly sunny. HIGH: 81 (Record: 83 - 1974)
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with fog. LOW: 61
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. 61/82 (Record: 82 - 1957)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated brief shower through midday. Turning breezy. 60/68
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. 35/57
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 35/62
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 45/65
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few showers. 42/59
