First Alert Weather: This weekend will be warm in the Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Friday, February 9 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says this weekend will be warm!

Here’s what Buresh says we can expect:

  • Areas of fog at night will be dense in some areas
  • Temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday (cooler at the beaches) with near-record highs in the low- to mid-80s Sunday
  • Pollen numbers will soar!
  • The next cold front arrives Monday with afternoon and evening showers, scattered thunderstorms, and a few strong/severe storms will be possible between approximately 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.


