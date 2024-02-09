First Alert Weather: This weekend will be warm in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says this weekend will be warm!
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Here’s what Buresh says we can expect:
- Areas of fog at night will be dense in some areas
- Temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday (cooler at the beaches) with near-record highs in the low- to mid-80s Sunday
- Pollen numbers will soar!
- The next cold front arrives Monday with afternoon and evening showers, scattered thunderstorms, and a few strong/severe storms will be possible between approximately 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️