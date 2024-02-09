First Alert Weather: This weekend will be warm in the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says this weekend will be warm!

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what Buresh says we can expect:

Areas of fog at night will be dense in some areas

Temperatures will be in the 70s Saturday (cooler at the beaches) with near-record highs in the low- to mid-80s Sunday

Pollen numbers will soar!

The next cold front arrives Monday with afternoon and evening showers, scattered thunderstorms, and a few strong/severe storms will be possible between approximately 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.





Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs





LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast





INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood





SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



