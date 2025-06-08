First Alert Weather: Tracking daily sea breeze thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A few showers & storms are tracking across the area this afternoon

The heaviest rain has been near & north of I-10, with more isolated coverage farther south

A few showers & storms may linger past sunset tonight, mainly in SE GA

Monday brings a very similar setup with the best chance for storms north of I-10

We can’t rule out spotty storms in NE FL, but coverage will be more isolated

The sea breeze becomes much more active Tuesday through Thursday

Rain looks more widespread these days, especially near I-95 & the beaches

Winds take a turn more southerly & southeasterly Friday through the weekend

This means the sea breezes will move farther inland & past I-95, enhancing storm coverage west of Jax

Temps remain in the upper 80s & low 90s each day with plenty of humidity

TROPICS:

There are no active storms and no development expected the next 5-7 days

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mild & Humid. Isolated Shower/Storm North. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 94

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/94

WED: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 72/92

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/91

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/91

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/91

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/92

