Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking daily storms as Chantal fades, tropics quiet

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, July 6 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • The sea breeze has moved inland this afternoon, and there have been a few storms
  • The heaviest rain has been in St. Johns County
  • Some neighborhoods have received more than an inch of rain
  • Rain amounts are much less closer to I-10, and SE GA has been dry
  • There may be a few isolated showers/storms through sunset farther inland
  • We’ll be dry area-wide overnight
  • There will be storms each day this week
  • Coverage starts pretty isolated on Monday, then increases a bit the rest of the week
  • There isn’t one day sticking out to me as super wet & stormy
  • But there will be locally heavy rain & some spots will get 1″ (+) of rain this week
  • Temps stay plenty hot in the low to mid 90s,

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TROPICS

  • Chantal made landfall along the South Carolina coast Sunday morning
  • It’s moving inland through Eastern North Carolina this evening as a depression
  • Chantal should be completely gone tonight/tomorrow
  • There aren’t any other active storms or areas of concern

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Shower Early, Partly Cloudy. Low: 73
  • TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. High: 92
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 72/95
  • WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/94
  • THU: Same. 74/94
  • FRI: Again. 73/93
  • SAT: And again. 74/93
  • SUN: One more time. 73/92

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!