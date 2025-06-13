Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking a few downpours for the evening commute

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Tracking downpours with embedded storms moving NNE this afternoon.
  • A few showers will linger through sunset.
  • Tomorrow will feature scattered afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s
  • Showers and storms in the afternoon will likely try to make it back to the beaches.
  • Father’s Day on Sunday will be hot in the lower 90s with widely scattered showers/storms in the afternoon.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A few showers early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 73
  • TOMORROW: Partly sunny and warm. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: 91
  • FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/92
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/95
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 75/95

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!