First Alert Weather: Tracking a few light morning showers

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: February 11, 2026
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a few morning light showers/sprinkle near and north of the FL/GA border.

  • A few light showers will try to move into NE Florida after the AM commute.
  • A lot of dry neighborhoods this afternoon with only an isolated shower headed south.
  • Highs today will be in the mid 70s.
  • Partly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon.
  • Still a high local wildfire risk.
  • A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/Early Monday.

TODAY: A few AM light sprinkles/showers. Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM shower. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. 52/68

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 47/71

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Late day showers and storms extending overnight. 56/81 (Record: 83 - 2001)

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 50/74

