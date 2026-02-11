First Alert Weather: Tracking a few light morning showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a few morning light showers/sprinkle near and north of the FL/GA border.
- A few light showers will try to move into NE Florida after the AM commute.
- A lot of dry neighborhoods this afternoon with only an isolated shower headed south.
- Highs today will be in the mid 70s.
- Partly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon.
- Still a high local wildfire risk.
- A few showers and storms are possible late Sunday/Sunday night/Early Monday.
TODAY: A few AM light sprinkles/showers. Mostly cloudy. Isolated PM shower. HIGH: 75
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 52
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. 52/68
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 47/71
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 50/76
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Late day showers and storms extending overnight. 56/81 (Record: 83 - 2001)
MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 50/74
