First Alert Weather: Tracking a few showers as temperatures climb

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
Early Morning Weather Update: October 7, 2025 Early Morning Weather Update
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
  • This morning a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads will be wet.
  • Today will feature a few showers coming off the Atlantic.
  • Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s around Jacksonville. Mid to upper 80s well inland.
  • Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.
  • Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and a full moon phase last night.
  • Highs tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 80s well inland and lower to mid 80s closer to the coast.
    • Dry day on Wednesday!
  • Showers pick back up on Thursday and Friday
    • Cooling trend for the end of the week
  • Looks like a dry weekend!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:

  • (1) A tropical wave over the E. Atlantic has a good chance to develop & will be near or just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri.
  • (2) A wave near the Yucatan Peninsula has some chance at weak development over the Bay of Campeche before moving into Mexico mid to late week.
  • (3) Low pressure will develop east of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics.
  • Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Dry. 69/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 68/81

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 69/78

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 65/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 58/83

