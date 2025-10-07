First Alert Weather: Tracking a few showers as temperatures climb

- This morning a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads will be wet.
- Today will feature a few showers coming off the Atlantic.
- Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s around Jacksonville. Mid to upper 80s well inland.
- Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.
- Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and a full moon phase last night.
- Highs tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 80s well inland and lower to mid 80s closer to the coast.
- Dry day on Wednesday!
- Showers pick back up on Thursday and Friday
- Cooling trend for the end of the week
- Looks like a dry weekend!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:
- (1) A tropical wave over the E. Atlantic has a good chance to develop & will be near or just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri.
- (2) A wave near the Yucatan Peninsula has some chance at weak development over the Bay of Campeche before moving into Mexico mid to late week.
- (3) Low pressure will develop east of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics.
- Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 85
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 69
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Dry. 69/87
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 68/81
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 69/78
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 65/79
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/80
MONDAY: Partly sunny. 58/83
