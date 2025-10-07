First Alert Weather: Tracking a few showers as temperatures climb

This morning a few quickly moving showers are streaming in off the Atlantic. Some roads will be wet.

Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s around Jacksonville. Mid to upper 80s well inland.

Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph.

Higher high tides continue with the onshore flow and a full moon phase last night.

Highs tomorrow will reach the mid to upper 80s well inland and lower to mid 80s closer to the coast.

Dry day on Wednesday!

Showers pick back up on Thursday and Friday

Cooling trend for the end of the week

Looks like a dry weekend!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:

(1) A tropical wave over the E. Atlantic has a good chance to develop & will be near or just north/northeast of the Caribbean islands by Thu./Fri.

(2) A wave near the Yucatan Peninsula has some chance at weak development over the Bay of Campeche before moving into Mexico mid to late week.

(3) Low pressure will develop east of Jax late this week & may try to take on some subtropical characteristics.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Dry. 69/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 68/81

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, a few showers. 69/78

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 65/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 58/83

