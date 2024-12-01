First Alert Weather: Tracking frost & freezes with even colder mornings in-store

The First Alert Weather team regards frost advisories and freeze warnings across the city with even colder mornings in store starting tomorrow.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

JIA dropped to 33 degrees early Saturday – wow!

It’s been a sunny & cool day, but nice

Tonight’s cold again

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for all of SE GA west of I-95, inland Nassau, Baker & Columbia Counties

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Inland Duval/Clay, Union & Bradford Counties

Sunday’s another nice day with sunshine, daytime highs will be in the 60s, great football weather at The Bank

Mornings get even colder Tue/Wed as we are forecasting the first freeze of the season for Jax on Tuesday morning

Jacksonville’s average first freeze date is December 6

Frost could extend to the beaches these mornings, we’ll be tracking that

Temps slightly warm up into next week but it will still be cold for a few days

Tracking the Tropics:

Today is the LAST DAY of hurricane season! There will be no tropical updates until next spring.

7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Cold. Inland Frost/Freezes. Low: 34

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, A Touch Cool. High: 64

MONDAY: Inland Frost/Freezes, Sunny & Cool. 35/59

TUESDAY: Widespread Frost/Inland Freezes, Sunny & Cool. 32/56

WEDNESDAY: Widespread Frost/Inland Freezes, Sunny. 33/62

THURSDAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Mild. 39/72

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. 48/69

SAT: Mostly Cloudy. 47/67

