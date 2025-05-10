Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking heavy rain and storms through Mother's Day

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and Monday.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • The weekend started out soaked for some
  • Heavy rain & storms brought portions of Duval & St. Johns 1-2″ of rain
  • There’s been a lull in the rain this afternoon with cloudy skies & mild temps
  • More rain is on the way
  • There will be a band of storms lifting up from Central FL that impacts NE FL from around 6-10 PM
  • The next band of rain may set up north & west of Jax Sunday morning
  • I’m also honing in on a line of storms moving across the entire area Sunday afternoon & evening
  • Keep the umbrellas handy for Mother’s Day
  • These bands continue off-and-on through the day on Monday
  • We have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in effect through Monday because of these off-and-on storms
  • The strongest storms will be capable of small hail & damaging winds
  • Localized flooding is also a concern, with some spots having received 4-6″ of rain this week with more on the way
  • Rain & storms go isolated/widely scattered on Tuesday
  • Then we dry out and get HOT mid to late week

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. Low: 68
  • TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Off-and-On Rain & Storms. High: 83
  • MON: First Alert Weather Day. Cloudy & Humid, Off-and-On Rain & Storms. 68/79
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 65/85
  • WED: Partly Cloudy. 63/88
  • THU: Mostly Sunny, Warming Up. 65/91
  • FRI: Mostly Sunny. 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)
  • SATon Partly Sunny. 70/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

