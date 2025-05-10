First Alert Weather: Tracking heavy rain and storms through Mother’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday and Monday.

Notes from the meteorologist:

The weekend started out soaked for some

Heavy rain & storms brought portions of Duval & St. Johns 1-2″ of rain

There’s been a lull in the rain this afternoon with cloudy skies & mild temps

More rain is on the way

There will be a band of storms lifting up from Central FL that impacts NE FL from around 6-10 PM

The next band of rain may set up north & west of Jax Sunday morning

I’m also honing in on a line of storms moving across the entire area Sunday afternoon & evening

Keep the umbrellas handy for Mother’s Day

These bands continue off-and-on through the day on Monday

We have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in effect through Monday because of these off-and-on storms

in effect through Monday because of these off-and-on storms The strongest storms will be capable of small hail & damaging winds

Localized flooding is also a concern, with some spots having received 4-6″ of rain this week with more on the way

Rain & storms go isolated/widely scattered on Tuesday

Then we dry out and get HOT mid to late week

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy, A Few Showers & Storms. Low: 68

TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Off-and-On Rain & Storms. High: 83

MON: First Alert Weather Day. Cloudy & Humid, Off-and-On Rain & Storms. 68/79

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 65/85

WED: Partly Cloudy. 63/88

THU: Mostly Sunny, Warming Up. 65/91

FRI: Mostly Sunny. 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SATon Partly Sunny. 70/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

