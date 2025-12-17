First Alert Weather: Tracking milder afternoons, When showers and a few storms return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a chilly morning with temperatures in the 30s in SE Georgia and 40s in Jacksonville.
- 50s along the NE Florida coastline.
- Some areas of patchy morning fog will burn off by 9 a.m.
- Skies will be mostly cloudy today.
- Highs will reach the upper 60s in Jacksonville and lower 70s southwest of Duval County.
- Temperatures will rise to the mid 70s tomorrow.
- We will track a few coastal AM showers tomorrow before a few more showers arrive, especially in the afternoon and evening.
- A few storms are possible after sunset/at night.
- We dry out for Friday with highs back down to the lower 70s.
- This weekend will be dry and mild in the afternoons, chilly in the mornings.
- Christmas week looks warmer than average across much of the lower 48.
TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Cloudy. HIGH: 69
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 56
THURSDAY: Coastal AM shower possible. Partly cloudy and warmer, a few showers. A storm at night. 56/76
FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 58/71
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/72
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/72
MONDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. 50/70
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 52/70
