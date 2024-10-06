First Alert Weather: Tracking off-and-on showers ahead of Milton

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says showers continue to stream onshore, bringing localized flooding and heavy downpours.

We’ll see this pattern Monday & Tuesday, with the best chance for rain in NE FL.

We may have a peek or two of sunshine mixed in – the rain we see the next day or two is NOT Milton.

Even though it will be showery at times, the next couple days are the best time to prepare.

Milton approaches SW FL late Wednesday and moves over the peninsula Wednesday evening & night.

Local impacts will be maximized during this time period.

We’ll see heavy rain, localized flooding, storm surge & tidal flooding, rough seas & a high rip current risk.

The amounts of rain & highest winds are completely dependent on the precise track of Milton.

At this time, it appears the heaviest rain & highest wind will stay east and south of areas hit hardest by Helene.

Stay tuned over the next couple of days.

Read “Talking the Tropics with Mike” for the latest.

We clear out and cool down a bit after Milton moves away, and it will move away quickly.

We also have two other hurricanes (Kirk and Leslie) that aren’t coming here, and another area to watch in the long-term in the Atlantic.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. Low: 70

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. High: 82

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 69/82

WED: Tracking Milton. Cloudy & Windy with Heavy Rain. 73/78

THU: Showers Early, Turning Sunny. 67/75

FRI: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. 57/76

SAT: Mostly Sunny, Nice! 59/78

SUN: Mostly Sunny. 60/79

