First Alert Weather: Tracking onshore winds, rough beaches & some (or a lot) of rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It hasn’t rained in many spots Sunday, but where it has, it’s been a lot. Neighborhoods in Fernandina Beach/Amelia Island have gotten 4-5″ of rain.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Sunday and beyond:
- Showers are drifting down along the coast of Duval/St. Johns County this evening
- A few showers will linger tonight and along the coast Monday morning
- Labor Day will be windy with showers at the coast
- A HIGH rip current risk is in place through Tuesday, be careful if you’re thinking about getting in the water
- A few showers will move inland and past I-95 in NE Florida on Monday, but the rain won’t be really widespread
- A few showers continue each day through Thursday
- The days look slightly drier next Friday and Saturday
- The JAGS home opener is next Sunday - early forecasts have showers around the area that day, stay tuned
Tropics
- A tropical wave has left Africa and bears watching in the long term
- Initial long-range forecast models have this system staying out over the ocean
- There are no tropical threats to Florida for a week, if not beyond
- The next named storm is “Gabrielle”
- The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10
First Alert 7-Day Forecast
- TONIGHT: Isolated Showers, mainly at the coast. Low: 72
- LABOR DAY: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers mainly in NE FL. High: 84
- TUE: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 71/86
- WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 70/87
- THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 71/89
- FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 70/90
- SAT: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 71/91
- SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 73/91
