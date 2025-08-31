First Alert Weather: Tracking onshore winds, rough beaches & some (or a lot) of rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It hasn’t rained in many spots Sunday, but where it has, it’s been a lot. Neighborhoods in Fernandina Beach/Amelia Island have gotten 4-5″ of rain.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the forecast for Sunday and beyond:

Showers are drifting down along the coast of Duval/St. Johns County this evening

A few showers will linger tonight and along the coast Monday morning

Labor Day will be windy with showers at the coast

A HIGH rip current risk is in place through Tuesday, be careful if you’re thinking about getting in the water

A few showers will move inland and past I-95 in NE Florida on Monday, but the rain won’t be really widespread

A few showers continue each day through Thursday

The days look slightly drier next Friday and Saturday

The JAGS home opener is next Sunday - early forecasts have showers around the area that day, stay tuned

Tropics

A tropical wave has left Africa and bears watching in the long term

Initial long-range forecast models have this system staying out over the ocean

There are no tropical threats to Florida for a week, if not beyond

The next named storm is “Gabrielle”

The peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Isolated Showers, mainly at the coast. Low: 72

LABOR DAY: Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers mainly in NE FL. High: 84

TUE: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 71/86

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 70/87

THU: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 71/89

FRI: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 70/90

SAT: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Showers. 71/91

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 73/91

