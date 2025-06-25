Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking possible overnight showers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a potential for overnight storms following another dry evening.

  • This evening will be clear & dry. Storms over the Carolinas will move south/southwest & should impact parts of SE Georgia overnight with pockets of heavy rain & gusty winds. An isolated shower or storm could occur over NE Florida, but would be of low coverage.
  • A few mainly inland showers & storms Thu. & Fri. before afternoon storms become more widespread over the weekend.
  • Hot & humid otherwise with highs 90-95 and lows 70-75.

TROPICS: No areas of concern. Next name: “Barry”. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with scattered SE Ga. t’storms overnight. Low: 72
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny with widely scattered inland afternoon t’storms. High: 93… 80s at the beaches.
  • THURSDAY NIGHT: Inland storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 71
  • FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. High: 92
  • SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t’storms. 73/93
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 71/94
  • MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms 72/92
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 73/91
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 72/92

