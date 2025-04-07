FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tracking rain this evening, drop in temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild with temperatures mostly in the 70s.

It will be another warm/hot day ahead of a cold front. Highs will soar into the upper 80s/low 90s areawide today. The record high in Jacksonville for today is 92.

A broken line of showers and a few thunderstorms will be entering our viewing area by mid-afternoon, lasting through noon to 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Rain pushes offshore by early Tuesday morning as temperatures then drop. Rain totals will mostly be 0.25-0.75″.

An isolated shower along the beaches will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Some more showers Friday before another cooldown by the weekend.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, late-day showers and a few storms. HIGH: 89 (Record: 92 - 1967)

TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. 55/74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated coastal shower. 51/73

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated coastal shower. 56/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 58/80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 50/74

SUNDAY: Chilly start, sunny. 45/73

