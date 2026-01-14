First Alert Weather: Tracking showers today before cold air arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking the 40s and 50s this morning.
- Mostly cloudy skies today with a few isolated AM sprinkles possible.
- Most neighborhoods won’t see morning rain.
- A line of showers will arrive in Jacksonville between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. this afternoon.
- The showers will move-in to Lake City and Waycross near or just before noon.
- The initial band of showers will be gone by the evening commute.
- A few more showers are possible tonight south of I-10
- Showers should be done in time for the AM commute on Thursday.
- Highs today in the lower 60s in Jacksonville.
- Overnight, we drop to the lower 40s.
- Highs tomorrow are only in the lower 50s with a breezy northwest wind.
- The coldest air of the season, so far, arrives Friday morning.
- Widespread frost/freeze to end the week.
- Temperatures will be in the 20s inland and lower 30s along the coast.
- Some frost and freezing conditions will be east of the St. Johns River to just off the beach.
- Freeze Watch for our entire viewing area, including the beaches, for Thursday night into Friday morning.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High: 62
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers south. Low: 42
THURSDAY: Clearing & cool. Breezy. 42/53
FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Sunny & chilly. 25/56
SATURDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/65
SUNDAY: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy. 38/58
MLK DAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/56
TUESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/59
