First Alert Weather: Tracking showers today before cold air arrives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking the 40s and 50s this morning.

  • Mostly cloudy skies today with a few isolated AM sprinkles possible.
    • Most neighborhoods won’t see morning rain.
  • A line of showers will arrive in Jacksonville between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. this afternoon.
    • The showers will move-in to Lake City and Waycross near or just before noon.
  • The initial band of showers will be gone by the evening commute.
    • A few more showers are possible tonight south of I-10
      • Showers should be done in time for the AM commute on Thursday.
  • Highs today in the lower 60s in Jacksonville.
  • Overnight, we drop to the lower 40s.
  • Highs tomorrow are only in the lower 50s with a breezy northwest wind.
  • The coldest air of the season, so far, arrives Friday morning.
    • Widespread frost/freeze to end the week.
    • Temperatures will be in the 20s inland and lower 30s along the coast.
    • Some frost and freezing conditions will be east of the St. Johns River to just off the beach.
    • Freeze Watch for our entire viewing area, including the beaches, for Thursday night into Friday morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High: 62

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers south. Low: 42

THURSDAY: Clearing & cool. Breezy. 42/53

FRIDAY: AM frost/freeze. Sunny & chilly. 25/56

SATURDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/65

SUNDAY: Morning showers. Mostly cloudy. 38/58

MLK DAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/56

TUESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 30/59

