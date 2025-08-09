First Alert Weather: Tracking a slight warming trend with more storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

The weather pattern on Saturday is a lot like the last few days

On-shore winds have thrown showers our way basically at all times of the day

Showers push inland this afternoon & evening

The Jags game looks primarily dry, but again, there may be an isolated shower streaming nearby this evening

We also have to watch the coast for rain overnight & early Sunday

The trend for rain & storms on Sunday will be near the coast in the morning and shifting inland by afternoon

Monday, we get more of a sea breeze pattern & typical summer set-up

Temperatures will start to warm up, back in the low 90s, on Monday

We’ll have to watch the sea breeze advancing inland each day for storms, mainly in the afternoon

Mid-90 degree temps build by mid to late week, with feels like temps getting back into the 100s

Tropics:

There are NO imminent threats to FL or the U.S.

A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is heading north, staying away

A second tropical wave has just moved off Africa into the E. Atlantic

It’s likely this system develops into a tropical storm/hurricane

That being said, it still VERY MUCH remains to be seen if this system makes it all the way across the Atlantic

As stated above, there are no threats to Florida right now and probably for a week at least

Monitor the forecasts over the next several days

The next named storm will be “Erin”

We are approaching the peak of hurricane season - Sept. 10 - things usually get a little more active this time of year

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Coastal Showers. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms shifting inland. High: 88

MON: Partly Sunny, Slightly Hotter, A Few Storms. 75/91

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/92

WED: Same thing. 75/92

THU: And again. 74/92

FRI: Yep. 75/93

SAT: One more time. 75/94

