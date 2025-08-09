First Alert Weather: Tracking a slight warming trend with more storms

Local

First Alert Forecast: Saturday, August 9 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • The weather pattern on Saturday is a lot like the last few days
  • On-shore winds have thrown showers our way basically at all times of the day
  • Showers push inland this afternoon & evening
  • The Jags game looks primarily dry, but again, there may be an isolated shower streaming nearby this evening
  • We also have to watch the coast for rain overnight & early Sunday
  • The trend for rain & storms on Sunday will be near the coast in the morning and shifting inland by afternoon
  • Monday, we get more of a sea breeze pattern & typical summer set-up 
  • Temperatures will start to warm up, back in the low 90s, on Monday
  • We’ll have to watch the sea breeze advancing inland each day for storms, mainly in the afternoon
  • Mid-90 degree temps build by mid to late week, with feels like temps getting back into the 100s

Tropics:

  • There are NO imminent threats to FL or the U.S.
  • A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is heading north, staying away
  • A second tropical wave has just moved off Africa into the E. Atlantic
  • It’s likely this system develops into a tropical storm/hurricane
  • That being said, it still VERY MUCH remains to be seen if this system makes it all the way across the Atlantic
  • As stated above, there are no threats to Florida right now and probably for a week at least
  • Monitor the forecasts over the next several days
  • The next named storm will be “Erin”
  • We are approaching the peak of hurricane season - Sept. 10 - things usually get a little more active this time of year

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Coastal Showers. Low: 74
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Storms shifting inland. High: 88
  • MON: Partly Sunny, Slightly Hotter, A Few Storms. 75/91
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/92
  • WED: Same thing. 75/92
  • THU: And again. 74/92
  • FRI: Yep. 75/93
  • SAT: One more time. 75/94

