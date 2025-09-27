Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking soon-to-be Imelda and its local impacts

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, September 27 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Rain from Saturday morning/midday is fading away, and skies are turning mostly sunny
  • We may have another shower/storm or two inland Saturday evening
  • Winds pick up on Sunday, and showers will move onshore at times
  • It won’t rain all day Sunday, but keep an eye out for rain, especially closer to the coast
  • T.D. #9 - soon to be Imelda - will track east of Jax Monday/Tuesday by about 200 miles
  • Onshore winds will breeze up at the coast, some 20-30 mph, gusts even higher
  • Winds will dramatically fall off the farther inland you live
  • Rough seas & surf with a high rip current risk at the beach will be our primary local impacts
  • Waves will reach as high as 6-8 ft. Monday-Wednesday
  • We’ll also see showers at times streaming onshore Sunday-Monday
  • Tuesday & Wednesday look drier as Imelda pulls away
  • Then we get back to late summer/early fall showers & storms late week
  • There is still lot of uncertainty about TD #9’s long-term life,

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • Tropical Depression #9 formed Saturday morning between the Bahamas & Cuba
  • TD #9 is forecast to become Imelda later today or tomorrow
  • TD #9 will track north, brushing the east coast of Florida on Monday
  • Local impacts are detailed above
  • The current forecast pulls the storm up to the Carolina coast, then sharply eastward out to sea
  • This setup still means flooding rain for the Carolina coast, even though the storm is forecast to turn away from the U.S.
  • Meanwhile, Humberto is a major hurricane in the Western Atlantic
  • Humberto isn’t coming to the U.S. or Florida

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 71
  • TOMORROW: A Few Showers, Turning Breezy. High: 87
  • MON: Windy, A Few Showers. 72/86
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy & Windy, Isolated Showers. 71/84
  • WED: Partly Sunny. 68/83
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 66/81
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 68/82
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/82
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News