First Alert Weather: Tracking soon-to-be Imelda and its local impacts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Rain from Saturday morning/midday is fading away, and skies are turning mostly sunny
- We may have another shower/storm or two inland Saturday evening
- Winds pick up on Sunday, and showers will move onshore at times
- It won’t rain all day Sunday, but keep an eye out for rain, especially closer to the coast
- T.D. #9 - soon to be Imelda - will track east of Jax Monday/Tuesday by about 200 miles
- Onshore winds will breeze up at the coast, some 20-30 mph, gusts even higher
- Winds will dramatically fall off the farther inland you live
- Rough seas & surf with a high rip current risk at the beach will be our primary local impacts
- Waves will reach as high as 6-8 ft. Monday-Wednesday
- We’ll also see showers at times streaming onshore Sunday-Monday
- Tuesday & Wednesday look drier as Imelda pulls away
- Then we get back to late summer/early fall showers & storms late week
- There is still lot of uncertainty about TD #9’s long-term life,
Tropics:
- Tropical Depression #9 formed Saturday morning between the Bahamas & Cuba
- TD #9 is forecast to become Imelda later today or tomorrow
- TD #9 will track north, brushing the east coast of Florida on Monday
- Local impacts are detailed above
- The current forecast pulls the storm up to the Carolina coast, then sharply eastward out to sea
- This setup still means flooding rain for the Carolina coast, even though the storm is forecast to turn away from the U.S.
- Meanwhile, Humberto is a major hurricane in the Western Atlantic
- Humberto isn’t coming to the U.S. or Florida
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 71
- TOMORROW: A Few Showers, Turning Breezy. High: 87
- MON: Windy, A Few Showers. 72/86
- TUE: Partly Cloudy & Windy, Isolated Showers. 71/84
- WED: Partly Sunny. 68/83
- THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 66/81
- FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 68/82
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/82