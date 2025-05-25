Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking summer-like storms, heat & humidity

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a stormy afternoon across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Concerns about the weather prompted organizers of Jazz Fest in Jacksonville to delay the event for hours.

Notes from the meteorologist:

  • Some spots have received 1-2″ of rain as of 5 PM, with rain still falling
  • Many spots west of I-95 haven’t received rain
  • A few showers & storms will develop west of I-95 this evening, drifting eastward
  • Some rain may linger past sunset, but we’ll dry out overnight
  • Memorial Day features more sunshine, heat & humidity for the first half of the day
  • The sea breeze will slowly advance inland and trigger a few showers & storms
  • A disturbance up in SE GA will also help form & strengthen storms north of Jax
  • Rain coverage looks a little less for tomorrow as compared to today
  • A few storms continue each afternoon through at least Saturday
  • Some long-range forecasts indicate a weak cold front moving through next weekend
  • There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the long-range forecast, so stay tuned
  • What we know for sure - it will be hot & humid each day

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Shower/Storm Early, Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 69
  • MEMORIAL DAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Afternoon Storms. High: 92
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 70/94
  • WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 71/94
  • THU: Rinse and Repeat. 71/93
  • FRI: And Again. 72/90
  • SAT: One More Time. 70/88
  • SUN: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 68/89

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

