First Alert Weather: Tracking tropical disturbance moving over Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a tropical disturbance moving across Central and Northern Florida.
Here’s what you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia:
- The tropical disturbance is moving westward across Central and Northern Florida, producing heavy rain along the Interstate 4 corridor as far north as Gainesville and Ocala.
- There will only a few fast-moving rain bands for Northeast Florida and Jacksonville with gusty winds, but otherwise minimal impacts. Only isolated showers across Southeast Georgia.
- We return to a typical summer weather pattern Wednesday-Thursday with a few afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the low 90s.
- It will be even hotter Friday through the weekend with only isolated storms as afternoon highs soar to the mid to upper 90s.
TROPICS: Continuing to track low pressure now moving ashore with the heaviest rain over Central Florida. This system has a chance to strengthen over the N/NE Gulf if it can stay over water. Next name: “Dexter.” Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”
TONIGHT: A few gusty evening showers … partly cloudy. Low: 74
WEDNESDAY Partly sunny with a few afternoon thunderstorms. High: 92
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: An evening shower/storm … partly cloudy. Low: 73
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/ thunderstorms. High: 92
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated afternoon shower/thunderstorm. 74/95
SATURDAY: Hot … partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 74/96
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms 75/95
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. 74/97
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & thunderstorms. 75/96
