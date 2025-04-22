First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend, and some rain in view for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday has been another pleasantly warm day and a great evening with low/no humidity.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect in the coming days:
- Wednesday is very similar, with warm daytime highs and a few clouds.
- The sea breeze pushes well inland, and there may be an isolated inland shower.
- The best chance for rain will be west of U.S. 301.
- This setup continues each day through Saturday.
- Temperatures by Saturday warm up to 90 degrees.
- Some long-range forecasts are indicating an increase in rain on Sunday, mainly north and west of Jacksonville.
- Onshore winds surge back on Monday, bringing some rain to the coast.
- There are still some details to work out, but the forecast, especially Sunday and Monday, is trending slightly wetter
- It’s been 11 days without measurable rain at Jacksonville International Airport.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild. Low: 64
TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Iso. Inland Shower. High: 86
THU: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/85
FRI: Partly Sunny, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/87
SAT: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Inland Shower. 65/90
SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Isolated Showers. 65/88
MON: Turning Breezy, A Few Isolated Showers. 66/84
TUE: Partly Cloudy. 65/84
