First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend, and some rain in view for the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday has been another pleasantly warm day and a great evening with low/no humidity.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect in the coming days:

Wednesday is very similar, with warm daytime highs and a few clouds.

The sea breeze pushes well inland, and there may be an isolated inland shower.

The best chance for rain will be west of U.S. 301.

This setup continues each day through Saturday.

Temperatures by Saturday warm up to 90 degrees.

Some long-range forecasts are indicating an increase in rain on Sunday, mainly north and west of Jacksonville.

Onshore winds surge back on Monday, bringing some rain to the coast.

There are still some details to work out, but the forecast, especially Sunday and Monday, is trending slightly wetter

It’s been 11 days without measurable rain at Jacksonville International Airport.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mild. Low: 64

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Iso. Inland Shower. High: 86

THU: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/85

FRI: Partly Sunny, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/87

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Inland Shower. 65/90

SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Isolated Showers. 65/88

MON: Turning Breezy, A Few Isolated Showers. 66/84

TUE: Partly Cloudy. 65/84

