First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend as we need some rain

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, September 20 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s a mostly sunny, breezy & warm Saturday
  • Jax hit 90 degrees this afternoon, making it the 109th 90-degree day of the year
  • 109 90-degree days are the 3rd most ever
  • The most 90-degree days ever in a year in Jax is 114 in 2011
  • Sunday will be another breezy day with sunshine
  • There may be a passing shower, but the day looks largely dry
  • It will be hot in EverBank Stadium for the Jags game, and if there’s a passing shower, it shouldn’t last long
  • Monday looks to bring a slight uptick in showers, but it still doesn’t look like widespread rain
  • Meaningful rain looks absent until potentially next weekend when a frontal system approaches
  • Between now and then, the days look dry and a bit hotter, especially by mid to late week, 90-degree

Tropics:

  • Tropical Storm Gabrielle is not going to impact any land as it passes east of Bermuda
  • A tropical wave in the E. Atlantic bears watching in the long-term
  • Currently, forecast models keep this system out over the ocean
  • The next name storm on the 2025 Storm Names list is Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh)

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. Low: 70
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Warm. Brief Shower. High: 88
  • MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 71/85
  • TUE: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 70/86
  • WED: Partly Sunny. 71/88
  • THU: Partly Cloudy. 71/90
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 72/90
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. 72/89
