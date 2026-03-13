First Alert Weather: Tracking weekend showers, a big cool-down

It’s a breezy and cool start to Fridays
- We’ll see sun and clouds today with the winds gradually decreasing through the day.
- Saturday’s a fine day with partly cloudy skies and temps approaching 80.
- Rounds at The Players today and tomorrow should be delay-free.
- Rain returns Sunday, as early as the morning.
- Showers and a few storms continue Sunday afternoon and evening.
- Delays at The Players will enter the picture again due to the threat of lightning.
- A cold front approaches Monday, bringing even more rain.
- After the cold front moves through, temperatures tumble down.
- Morning low temps will be down in the 30s inland Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
- Daytime highs will only make the 60s, 10-15 degrees below average.
- Oak pollen counts have been sky high the last few days.
- I expect counts to stay very high the next couple of days before the rain Sunday/Monday.
TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Breezy. High: 74
TONIGHT: Cool. Low: 53
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 53/79
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 58/82
MONDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. 62/81
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Cool. 42/60
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/63
THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 45/68
