Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking weekend showers, a big cool-down

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: Friday, March 13 - Morning Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

It’s a breezy and cool start to Fridays

  • We’ll see sun and clouds today with the winds gradually decreasing through the day.
  • Saturday’s a fine day with partly cloudy skies and temps approaching 80.
  • Rounds at The Players today and tomorrow should be delay-free.
  • Rain returns Sunday, as early as the morning.
  • Showers and a few storms continue Sunday afternoon and evening.
  • Delays at The Players will enter the picture again due to the threat of lightning.
  • A cold front approaches Monday, bringing even more rain.
  • After the cold front moves through, temperatures tumble down.
  • Morning low temps will be down in the 30s inland Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
  • Daytime highs will only make the 60s, 10-15 degrees below average.
  • Oak pollen counts have been sky high the last few days.
  • I expect counts to stay very high the next couple of days before the rain Sunday/Monday.

TODAY: Mostly to Partly Sunny & Breezy. High: 74

TONIGHT: Cool. Low: 53

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 53/79

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 58/82

MONDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms. 62/81

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Cool. 42/60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. 40/63

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. 45/68

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News