First Alert Weather: Tracking when the coldest temperatures of the season arrive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Morning commute: dry local roads with chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s inland and upper 30s to lower 40s along the coast.

Frost likely on many inland windshields this AM

Widespread inland freeze this morning through 8 - 9 a.m.

Highs will reach the upper 50s in Jacksonville.

Some spots SW of JAX will try to make a run at 60 degrees

A frost/freeze west of Highway 301 overnight tonight.

Above freezing in Jacksonville.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s tomorrow with partly cloudy skies.

An isolated shower is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather Days for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions.

for Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to likely record cold and blustery conditions. A sprinkle/snow flurry/light sleet is possible Saturday evening; however, no accumulations are forecast.

Temperatures fall through the afternoon on Saturday as northerly winds pick up.

We will likely be at or below freezing by Saturday evening between 8 - 10 pm.

Coldest air of the season arrives Sunday morning with a freeze all the way to the beaches.

Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits and lower teens Sunday morning.

Sunday morning.

The Donna Marathon at JAX Beach will be “brutally” cold Sunday AM with the temps in the mid to upper 20s and a NW breeze at 20-25 mph+. Feels like temp at race start will be 10-12 degrees.

Another widespread frost and freeze to the coast on Monday morning.

TODAY: Widespread inland morning frost/freeze. Partly cloudy and chilly. High: 57

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Well inland frost/freeze. LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Shower at night. 35/64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. An evening sprinkle/flurry/light sleet. 39/47 (falling in the afternoon)

SUNDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze to the coast. Mostly sunny and breezy. Cold. 21/41(record: 24 - 1977)

MONDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze to the coast. Mostly sunny and chilly. 22/50 (record: 23 - 1979)

TUESDAY: Widespread AM frost/freeze. Mostly sunny. 28/58

WEDNESDAY: Inland AM frost/freeze. Partly sunny. 34/63

