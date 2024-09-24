Tracking the Tropics: Tropical disturbance strengthens, major hurricane possible by Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tropical disturbance in the Western Caribbean Sea is showing signs of better organization, with thunderstorms increasing around its center overnight. A tropical storm is expected to form later today and is forecasted to develop into a major hurricane by Thursday afternoon, potentially impacting the northeast Gulf Coast.

Current Forecast

The system is expected to strengthen as it moves toward the Gulf Coast, with a projected landfall between Apalachicola and Cedar Key late Thursday. Shifts in the track are possible, and impacts will extend far beyond the center of the storm. A track closer to or east of Cedar Key would increase local impacts, while a track closer to Apalachicola would reduce them significantly.

Timing and Impacts:

Late Wednesday: Rain bands are expected to begin lifting across the area by late afternoon and continue through the night. These bands will bring quick bursts of heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential for isolated tornadoes or waterspouts.

Thursday: Impacts will increase, especially west of Lake City and Waycross, where hurricane conditions are possible. Tropical storm conditions may affect other areas. Saturated grounds from recent rains could cause trees to be more prone to falling. Hazardous beach conditions, including high surf, rip currents, and potential beach erosion, are expected, especially during the king tides.

Thursday Evening and Friday Morning: Minor to moderate flooding is expected along the St. Johns River and coastal areas. By mid-day Friday, conditions should improve as the storm moves inland, potentially causing significant damage as far north as Atlanta.

Winds, Surge, and Rainfall

Wind Gusts : 50-70+ mph, especially near I-75 and offshore from Northeast Florida’s coastline.

Storm Surge : Onshore winds will likely cause at least some storm surge along the NE Florida coastline .

: Onshore winds will likely cause at least some storm surge along the . Rain Totals: Significant rainfall could lead to localized flooding depending on the exact track.

Watches and Warnings:

Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Southwest Florida and the Keys.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches are expected to be extended northward to include parts of the Central and Northeast Gulf Coast later today.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY : Mostly sunny. High : 91°F

: Mostly sunny. : 91°F TONIGHT : Mostly clear. Low : 72°F

: Mostly clear. : 72°F WEDNESDAY : Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers late. 72/88°F

: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers late. THURSDAY (First Alert Weather Day): Cloudy, humid with rain and wind. Isolated tornadoes are possible. 75/85°F

(First Alert Weather Day): Cloudy, humid with rain and wind. Isolated tornadoes are possible. FRIDAY : Storm moving north. Decreasing clouds with showers/storms. 75/88°F

: Storm moving north. Decreasing clouds with showers/storms. SATURDAY : Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. 75/89°F

: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. SUNDAY : Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. 75/86°F

: Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers/storms. 73/86°F

Stay tuned for further updates as the system evolves. Full forecast updates will be provided at 5 AM, 11 AM, 5 PM, and 11 PM, with intermediate position updates every three hours.

