First Alert Weather: A true taste of fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says a strong cold front has moved across the area ushering the coolest air since April!

Lows tonight will be in the 40s inland to the 50s at the beaches with highs Thursday only in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon – the average for late December!

Temperatures will warm some but stay a bit below average Friday through the weekend with highs in the 70s. A few brief showers will move ashore from the Atlantic but no significant rain is expected.

In the tropics, there are two areas to track: (1) weak tropical wave is over the Central Atlantic & will be near the Greater Antilles by the weekend with possible wind & rain squalls but significant development does not appear to be likely. (2) A disturbance over the SW & Western Caribbean will bring heavy rain to Central America while moving inland over the next few days. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Sunny with temps. in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear, cold. Low: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. High: 69

THURSDAY NIGHT: Fair to partly cloudy. Low: 49

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, isolated shower. High: 77

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, isolated shower. High: 78

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. High: 79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

THE TROPICS: A tropical wave continues to move across the Central Atlantic & will bring some wind & rain squalls to Puerto Rico & Hispaniola by the weekend but no impact to Florida. Low pressure over the SW Caribbean will cause heavy rain over Central America, no impact on the U.S. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

