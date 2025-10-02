First Alert Weather: Turning breezy with a few showers off the Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking the potential for an isolated shower to roll off the Atlantic this morning in NE Florida.

Breezy onshore winds today at 15-20 mph today.

Gusts of 30 mph possible at the coast.

A few showers will develop offshore and head inland this afternoon in NE Florida.

Highs today in the lower to mid 80s well inland and upper 70s to near 80 degrees along the coast.

Scattered showers will develop tomorrow as onshore winds continue.

Large waves and a high rip current risk remain at local beaches into the weekend.

This weekend looks wet at times with highs in the lower 80s.

Especially rainy at the coast to about Highway 301 inland.

TROPICS:

Imelda has moved east of Bermuda

No other areas of concern.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated showers. LOW: 68

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 68/82

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Breezy. 70/82

SUNDAY: Cloudy, scattered showers. Breezy. 69/80

MONDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. 70/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 69/85

