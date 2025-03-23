First Alert Weather: Two cold fronts, up and down temperatures this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a pleasant end to the weekend before double cold fronts this week.

Monday brings the chance for rain by afternoon and evening, mainly in Southeast Georgia. Rain should be pretty sparse south of I-10.

A cold front moves through with the rain, bringing temperatures slightly down on Tuesday.

Some longer-range forecasts have a few showers developing Tuesday afternoon, so keep an eye on the forecast.

We warm right back up into the 80s on Wednesday

Another cold front moves through and cools us off Thursday. Onshore winds will blow in as well, dropping temperatures 10-15 degrees from Wednesday.

Into next weekend, we warm right back up.

Besides the rain on Monday, the next meaningful rain looks to be at least 7-10 days away after a dry stretch.

The dry weather will not help with pollen numbers and the wildfire risk.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Mild, Afternoon/Evening Showers. High: 79

TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 56/76

WED: Mostly Sunny & Warm! 56/84

THU: Mostly Sunny & Breezy, Cooler. 53/72

FRI: Mostly Sunny & Mild. 52/77

SAT: Partly Sunny. 58/81

SUN: Partly Cloudy & Warm. 60/83

