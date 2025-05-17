Local

First Alert Weather: Very hot and dry weather pattern for Jacksonville area

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, May 17 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday has been the latest mostly sunny and hot day.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect for the rest of the weekend and beyond:

  • Temperatures peaked Saturday afternoon in the low to mid-90s.
  • A few clouds have helped keep our temperatures from reaching record levels.
  • Sunday will be very similar, with mostly to partly sunny skies and 90s across the board.
  • A few isolated showers/storms will try to sneak into Southeast Georgia on Sunday evening.
  • Rain will not be widespread.
  • Near-record highs continue through Wednesday.
  • A cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday.
  • A few isolated showers will accompany the front, but this does not look like a big rain-maker.
  • Temperatures go down slightly after the front.
  • But it will still be very warm and largely dry through next weekend.

