First Alert Weather: Very hot and dry weather pattern for Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday has been the latest mostly sunny and hot day.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said we can expect for the rest of the weekend and beyond:
- Temperatures peaked Saturday afternoon in the low to mid-90s.
- A few clouds have helped keep our temperatures from reaching record levels.
- Sunday will be very similar, with mostly to partly sunny skies and 90s across the board.
- A few isolated showers/storms will try to sneak into Southeast Georgia on Sunday evening.
- Rain will not be widespread.
- Near-record highs continue through Wednesday.
- A cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday.
- A few isolated showers will accompany the front, but this does not look like a big rain-maker.
- Temperatures go down slightly after the front.
- But it will still be very warm and largely dry through next weekend.
