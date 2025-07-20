FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very hot finish to the weekend with a wet week ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking extreme heat across the area, with feels-like temps over 110° and only a small chance of rain.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Temperatures on Sunday morning are in the mid-70s to the lower 80s.
- Sunday will be very hot with area-wide temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, and some inland locations at 100°F.
- Feels like temperatures will range from 105-110°F Sunday afternoon, with a few locations approaching 113°F. A Heat Advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area.
- Aside from a very isolated/lone shower/storm, today will be dry.
- Much higher rain chances are on the horizon, beginning Monday with a few afternoon showers/storms.
- Increasing coverage of rain Tuesday-Thursday will bring the potential for several inches of rain over our region.
TROPICS:
- A tropical wave in the central Atlantic still has a low chance for development, but this is not a concern.
Take a look at the First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and very hot. HIGH: 98 (Feels like 108-112°)
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and warm. LOW: 77
MONDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few afternoon storms. 77/97
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. 75/93
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. 75/90
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms. 74/92
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/91
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 74/93
