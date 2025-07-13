FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very hot Sunday with storms again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking dangerous heat and afternoon storms across the area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures on Sunday will rise to the middle and upper 90s, with humidity pushing feels like temperatures to 105-108°F.

Dry for much of the morning aside from an isolated shower or two.

Much higher coverage of rain and storms for the afternoon, especially across northeast Florida. Storm development will be more limited across Georgia.

Like the last several days, storms will be capable of dangerous and frequent lightning, torrential rain that causes localized flooding, and strong wind gusts.

Afternoon storms will develop again on Monday and shift inland/west with time.

TROPICS:

No active storms.

An area of low pressure is forecast to develop near the Florida peninsula Sunday night/Monday and shift west with time through the course of this week. As it moves into the northern Gulf, some gradual development is possible. Heavy flooding rains are likely for a good portion of the Florida Gulf Coast. The next name is Dexter.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Very hot with afternoon thunderstorms, especially in Florida. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 105-108°)

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 73

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

