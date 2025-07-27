Local

First Alert Weather: Very hot temps continue after the hottest day of the year

First Alert Forecast: Sunday, July 27 - Early Evening Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s official - Sunday is the hottest day of the year, and this weekend is the hottest weekend of the year (so far)
  • Jax’s high temperature at JIA hit at least 100° on Sunday afternoon
  • Feels like temps hit 115°
  • The last time Jax hit 100° was last June
  • This is the first time since 1998, 1999 & 2000 that Jax hit 100° at least once in consecutive years
  • 100° ties the daily record originally set all the way back in 1872
  • Nothing changes tomorrow, which is why Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.
  • An EXTREME HEAT WARNING (feels like temps up to 114°) will take effect for Coastal Glynn & Coastal Camden Counties on Monday
  • HEAT ADVISORY (feels like 108-112°) is in effect 12-7 PM Monday for the rest of the viewing area
  • Tuesday stays very hot, but we’ll also see the best chance for rain in almost a week, Tuesday afternoon, which will cool some spots off
  • Rain coverage does not look impressive mid-week, and it stays uncomfortably hot
  • Next weekend presents a decent shot at more widespread rain & storms (and therefore cooler temps)
  • The long-range forecast has flip-flopped a bit lately
  • Yesterday, next weekend did not look very wet; stay tuned for updates in the next few days

TROPICS:

  • No active storms and no areas of concern the next 5-7 days

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Warm. Low: 78
  • TOMORROW: First Alert Weather Day. Very Hot. High: 100 (Record: 104 - 1872)
  • TUE: Partly Sunny & Hot. A Few Afternoon Storms. 76/99 (100 - 1875)
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 75/98 (102 - 2010)
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Storms. 76/98 (102 - 1999)
  • FRI: Partly Sunny, Isolated Storms. 76/97
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/95
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/93

