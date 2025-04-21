First Alert Weather: Very warm & dry, waiting for better rain chances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday has been yet another partly to mostly sunny & warm day. The weather today is essentially what we have in store each day this week.

Winds will pick up a bit starting on Wednesday, especially at the coast. The sea breeze should make more of a push inland each day

There may be just enough moisture in the atmosphere to wring out a few isolated showers each afternoon. The rain threat looks to be mainly inland & west of Hwy 301.>>> First Alert Allergy Tracker <<<

The beaches and the Jax Metro appear to be at least a week away from meaningful rain.

There are some hints in the long-term of us seeing some heavier showers, but we’re not confident enough yet to make that the forecast.

Plan on warm and dry, turning more breezy mid to late week.

Wildfire danger remains top of mind with the dry weather and increasing wind.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mild. Low: 64

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Warm. High: 87

WED: Partly Sunny, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/89 (Record: 92 - 1970)

THU: Partly Cloudy, Iso. Inland Shower. 64/88

FRI: Same. 64/87

SAT: Yep. 65/87

SUN: Otra vez. 65/88

MON: And again. 66/84

