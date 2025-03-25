First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons before a cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia won’t see rain through at least Saturday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s what you can expect:

Not too bad of a day with sunny skies and temps in the 70s to 80 degrees

A dry, cold front passes through Wednesday morning. There will be no rain on Wednesday.

Highs still reach the lower 80s in Jacksonville on Wednesday.

A brief dip in temperatures for Thursday with highs in the mid 70s (right about average).

Warming trend again as we head into the weekend.

No rain through at least Saturday.

Oak pollen is sky high right now. “Very high” on our First Alert Allergy Tracker “Misery Index.”

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️