First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the immediate coastline.
- Dry local roads this morning and afternoon.
- An onshore wind will continue this afternoon leading to a moderate rip current risk at local beaches.
- Some minor tidal flooding will continue today at times of high tide.
- We continue to be dry through Friday.
- An isolated shower is possible, especially at the coast, on Saturday and Sunday.
TROPICS:
- The tropical wave – ‘92-L’ continues over the Central/Eastern Atlantic.
- If it continues to become better defined, a tropical depression may form today.
- It should soon be “Gabrielle”. All indications are an early turn north.
- Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has the potential to develop but is a long, long ways out.
TODAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 89
TONIGHT: Comfortable. LOW: 68
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/89
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/87
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated shower, especially at the coast. 69/86
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 70/85
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/85
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/86
