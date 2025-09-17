First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 60s inland and 70s along the immediate coastline.

Dry local roads this morning and afternoon.

An onshore wind will continue this afternoon leading to a moderate rip current risk at local beaches.

Some minor tidal flooding will continue today at times of high tide.

We continue to be dry through Friday.

An isolated shower is possible, especially at the coast, on Saturday and Sunday.

TROPICS :

The tropical wave – ‘92-L’ continues over the Central/Eastern Atlantic.

If it continues to become better defined, a tropical depression may form today.

It should soon be “Gabrielle”. All indications are an early turn north.

Another wave coming off the coast of Africa has the potential to develop but is a long, long ways out.

TODAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Comfortable. LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 68/89

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated shower, especially at the coast. 69/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 70/85

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 71/85

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 70/86

