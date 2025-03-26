First Alert Weather: Warm days before weekend showers/storms

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said we will have some dry days before rain this weekend.

Here’s what you can expect:

Not too bad of a day Thursday, with sunny skies and temps in the 70s to 80 degrees.

No rain on Thursday; highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in Jacksonville.

Warming trend again as we head into the weekend.

No rain through at least Saturday.

Oak pollen is sky high right now. “Very high” on our First Alert Allergy Tracker “Misery Index.”

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 53

TOMORROW: Sunny and warm. High: 81

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, a bit cooler. 53/75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 52/77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 60/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated PM shower. 62/85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 62/82

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh ’ Garrett Bedenbaugh ’ Corey Simma ’ Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️